Lawro's Premier League predictions v England spinner Moeen Ali

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson will be making a prediction for all 380 Premier League games this season against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponent for the midweek Premier League fixtures is England cricketer Moeen Ali, who is a Liverpool fan.

Moeen is part of the England squad touring India, and you can hear BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentary of their final Twenty20 international in Bangalore from 13:15 GMT on Wednesday.

Premier League predictions - week 23 Result Lawro Moeen Ali TUESDAY Arsenal v Watford x-x 3-0 3-1 Bournemouth v Crystal Palace x-x 1-1 2-1 Burnley v Leicester x-x 1-2 0-0 Middlesbrough v West Brom x-x 1-2 2-2 Sunderland v Tottenham x-x 1-0 0-3 Swansea v Southampton x-x 2-0 **1-1** Liverpool v Chelsea x-x 1-1 2-1 WEDNESDAY West Ham v Man City x-x 0-2 2-3 Man Utd v Hull x-x 2-0 1-2 Stoke v Everton x-x 1-1 3-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

On FA Cup fourth-round weekend, Lawro got 11 correct results, including three perfect scores from the 16 ties for a total of 200 points.

Lawro was up against BBC Radio 1's Adele Roberts and 1Xtra's A.Dot.

He beat Roberts, who got eight correct results, including three perfect scores for a tally of 170 points, but A.Dot came out on top, with 10 correct predictions, including four perfect scores, giving her a total of 220 points, and putting her top of the FA Cup leaderboard.

FA Cup leaderboard after round four Correct results (Perfect scores) Total Success rate A.Dot 10/16 (4) 220 34% Adele Roberts 8/16 (3) 170 27% Lawro 20/48 (6) 380 20% Blue Moon Rising TV 14/32 (3) 230 18% Spurred On 12/32 (2) 180 14% Reev 12/32 (0) 120 9%

Those scores do not count towards Lawro's total for the season from Premier League fixtures or appear on the guest leaderboard.

Total scores after week 22 Lawro 2,040 Guests 1,720

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 19:45 GMT unless otherwise stated.

TUESDAY

Arsenal v Watford

I watched Watford lose to Millwall in the FA Cup on Sunday, and they were just a mess.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on a good run of results again. They have won six out of their past seven games, and drew the other one.

The best news for Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, though, is he has a full squad to choose from apart from Santi Cazorla, who is still a few weeks away from a return.

They will have competition for places and this is a great time of the season for them to kick on.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Moeen Ali's prediction: This is going to be a good game. I am going to go for Arsenal to win, purely because they are playing so well at the moment and nobody is really talking about them too much. 3-1

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace still have not won in the Premier League since Sam Allardyce took charge in December, and now they are out of the FA Cup too.

The way Allardyce sees it, every single decision is going against them at the moment and, in fairness, I did think Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure could have been sent off when the score was still 0-0 on Saturday.

I think Palace are due a performance, when you look at some of the quality they have got in their squad.

But I don't think that elusive first win will happen here. Bournemouth are ticking along quite nicely in mid-table and a point here would be a decent result for them.

You would not say the same for Palace, who are 10 points behind them with 16 games to go.

Watford are 14th, with 24 points from 22 games

I still think the relegation fight is between everyone from Watford, who are 14th, downwards - with the exception of defending champions Leicester. I still think the Foxes will be all right.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Moeen Ali's prediction: Palace are struggling a little bit at the moment, and Bournemouth are at home. 2-1

Burnley v Leicester

A great home record against a terrible away record - so the terrible away record wins, right?

I actually think it might. Leicester have not won any of their previous 11 league games on the road this season, but that is going to change at some stage.

I don't think the Foxes work hard enough, which is not an accusation you could ever level at the Clarets under Sean Dyche. But Claudio Ranieri has more quality in his squad.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Moeen Ali's prediction: I am going to go for a draw in this one. Obviously Leicester have been struggling slightly and Burnley are quite hard to beat at home, but I think it's going to be a tight game.

Middlesbrough v West Brom

I am going to go for an away win here, too. Middlesbrough's home form is improving but West Brom are in a good place at the moment and are looking to cement their place in the top 10.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Moeen Ali's prediction: 2-2

Sunderland v Tottenham

Tottenham were given a scare by Wycombe in the FA Cup but then Mauricio Pochettino did make a few changes with this game in mind.

They are on a great run, but I actually think it will be difficult for Spurs to adjust when most of their regulars come back into the team.

Sunderland did not have a game at the weekend so they will be ready for them, and I am going for a bit of a shock result here.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Moeen Ali's prediction: Spurs look a very good side. Their defence is solid as anything and they are getting a lot of goals. 0-3

Swansea v Southampton

Southampton were great value for their win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup but got stuffed by Arsenal in the FA Cup after making a load of changes.

Saints are having an odd season in the Premier League too, losing four games in a row after Christmas, and their form has been very up and down.

Swansea were already out of the FA Cup so this is their first game since their impressive victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

That is exactly the kind of result a team needs to kick on and I am backing Paul Clement's side to win this game too. There could be some light at the end of the tunnel for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Moeen Ali's prediction: Swansea looked good in their win over Liverpool and, under their new manager, they looked better defensively as well. 1-1

Liverpool v Chelsea (20:00 GMT)

I actually think this is a good game for Liverpool to have on the back of their recent poor form.

It is not as if Jurgen Klopp will have to worry about his players not being up for this one, and they are finding it hard to score against everyone at the moment.

Every team I've seen the Reds play since the start of 2017 have played the same formation - a 4-5-1, or near enough to it - and have sent the Liverpool players inside to where they have got numbers.

They are basically saying to them 'go on, try to break us down' and, as good as Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are, it is very rare to see Liverpool get behind teams.

The upshot of that is Klopp's side do not look anything like the force they were when their games were much more open earlier in the season.

I know Sadio Mane is back from the Africa Cup of Nations but just because he is available, I do not think Liverpool are going to win.

A draw would be a great result for Chelsea because of the breathing space they have at the top and I don't think it would be a bad one for Liverpool either.

At the start of the season, their aim was to finish in the top four. Even if they drop points in this game I still think they have got a realistic chance of making it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Moeen Ali's prediction: We are at home so I am going to go with Liverpool. I think we are going to pull it out of the bag - and we need the points. 2-1

WEDNESDAY

West Ham v Man City

Manchester City put five past West Ham when they came here in the FA Cup at the start of January.

West Ham are improving, and I don't think things will be quite so one-sided this time around, but I am still backing City to win.

Pep Guardiola's side took a bit of a battering when they lost to Everton on 15 January but they have put in some impressive performances since then.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Moeen Ali's prediction: 2-3

Man Utd v Hull City (20:00 GMT)

Hull were outplayed by Fulham in the FA Cup while Manchester United beat Wigan easily, despite a decent display by the Latics.

United got past Hull over two legs to reach the final of the EFL Cup and I can't see the Tigers stopping them here.

It seems a long time since United had some poor results in the autumn, with Jose Mourinho seemingly unsure of his best team.

Slowly but surely it has all come together for them. United always had the quality, but now they have settled down as a team.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Moeen Ali's prediction: Hull to win - well, I hope so anyway. 1-2

Stoke v Everton (20:00 GMT)

Everton have found a bit of form, with four wins and a draw in their past five league games.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has been busy in the transfer market and, with Ross Barkley's form starting to pick up and Tom Davies emerging too, there seems to be a bit more urgency in his team now.

It will be interesting to see how new Stoke striker Saido Berahino will do following his move from West Brom. He is an extremely good finisher and I think he will perk them up a bit.

Both of these sides are in the top half, and for good reason - they both have good managers, who are planners and organisers.

Realistically they are both playing for seventh place this season and, as far as Wednesday goes, I think this will be a hard-fought game, with the points shared.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Moeen Ali's prediction: It's tough going away to Stoke, so I am going for them to win. 3-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

Lawro v Guests P22 W15 D0 L7

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, James McAvoy, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke 93 Lawro (average after 22 weeks) 90 Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray 80 Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley 50 Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Michael Bisping, Blossoms, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels 20 Lloyd Griffith

Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)