Chapecoense: Brazilian team win first game since plane crash

Chapecoense have won their first game since most of their team were killed in a plane crash on 29 November.

Seventy-one people, including 19 players and staff, were killed as the Brazilian team travelled to Colombia for the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

The club have since signed 22 new players and appointed a new manager.

They beat Inter de Lages 2-1 in the the state competition they won last season, with goals from Niltinho and Wellington Paulista at the Arena Conda stadium.

It was only their second competitive game since the crash.

The team drew 0-0 with Joinville in the Primeira Liga - a different competition - on Thursday.

Chapecoense were awarded the Copa Sudamericana trophy following the disaster, a move backed by Colombian club Atletico Nacional, who were scheduled to face them in the final.

Defenders Neto and Alan Ruschel and goalkeeper Jackson Follmann, who had his leg amputated, were among the six survivors of the crash.

They received the trophy and medals alongside families of the victims at Chapecoense's first game since the crash, a friendly on 22 January.