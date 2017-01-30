Premier League, Championship & Scottish Premiership: Tuesday's team news
-
- From the section Football
All the latest team news and match stats for Tuesday's Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership fixtures.
Premier League
19:45 GMT
Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur
20:00 GMT
Championship
19:45 GMT
Barnsley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday
Cardiff City v Preston North End
Preview to follow.
Ipswich Town v Derby County
Preview to follow.
Nottingham Forest v Rotherham United
Scottish Premiership
19:45 GMT
Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Preview to follow.
Ross County v Motherwell
Preview to follow.