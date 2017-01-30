Premier League, Championship & Scottish Premiership: Tuesday's team news

Media playback is not supported on this device

Klopp and Conte prepare for 'tough' fixture

All the latest team news and match stats for Tuesday's Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Premier League

19:45 GMT

Arsenal v Watford

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Burnley v Leicester

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea v Southampton

20:00 GMT

Liverpool v Chelsea

Championship

19:45 GMT

Barnsley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Birmingham City v Reading

Brentford v Aston Villa

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Preview to follow.

Ipswich Town v Derby County

Preview to follow.

Nottingham Forest v Rotherham United

Scottish Premiership

19:45 GMT

Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Preview to follow.

Ross County v Motherwell

Preview to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired