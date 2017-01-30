West Brom: Tony Pulis is 'desperate' to sign players before transfer window closes

Tony Pulis has been in charge of West Brom since January 2015 with the club finishing 13th in the Premier League in the 2014-15 season and 14th in 2015-16

West Brom manager Tony Pulis says he is "desperate" to sign new players before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Pulis brought in midfielder Jake Livermore in a £10m move from Hull earlier this month and has until 23:00 GMT on Tuesday to strengthen his squad.

"There is such a small pool that we are fishing in," said Pulis.

"We're moving forward, but it will take time. We have a budget and we've got to make sure the players are right. We're desperate to bring players in."

The Baggies are eighth in the Premier League, but lost in the third round of the FA Cup at home to Championship side Derby County and Pulis said he has missed out on players that he wanted.

"We've moved up a level this season," added Pulis. "We are competing against teams like West Ham and Everton but players have gone there instead."

West Brom, who sold striker Saido Berahino to Stoke for £12m earlier this month, play away at Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).