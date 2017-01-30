Chelsea increase offer for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon

Should Craig Gordon move to Chelsea he would have to displace Thibaut Courtois to secure first-team football

Chelsea have made a second bid for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, thought to be in the region of £3.5m.

The Premier League leaders' initial bid for the Scotland keeper was rejected last week by Celtic, who say they do not want to sell the 34-year-old.

Speaking after Celtic's 4-0 win over Hearts on Sunday, manager Brendan Rodgers dismissed Chelsea's interest.

"We don't want him to go. There's not a credible offer that would make us even consider it," he told BBC Scotland.

"Our plan is to keep Craig here, to be very much a plan of what we're doing over the next few years. After this window shuts, him and his representatives will sit down and hopefully organise a new deal for him."

Thibaut Courtois is Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper, but manager Antonio Conte is prepared to let the current understudy, Asmir Begovic, leave Stamford Bridge if he can sign a replacement.

All five of Asmir Begovic's appearances for Chelsea this season have been in cup competitions

Gordon left Hearts for Sunderland in a £9m transfer in 2007 and spent five years with the Black Cats.

However, injuries kept him out of action for more than two seasons before he earned a contract with Celtic in July 2014.

Since Rodgers arrived at Celtic Park last summer, Gordon has seen off the challenge of Dorus de Vries for the keeper's jersey. He has played almost 140 games for the Scottish champions.

Prior to Celtic's match against Hearts, Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland that he felt Gordon had improved since last summer.

"He is a player who, with all due respect, when myself and my staff came in here, was a far cry away from what he is now as a goalkeeper," said the Northern Irishman.

"Whenever I studied the games here over the past couple of years, every time the ball went back to Craig, the crowd was nervous, the players were nervous and he was probably nervous too. Now, because of his style, one of the best clubs in Europe want to take him to be their number two.

"Chelsea have an interest in him but for any interest whatsoever to be activated there has to be a valuation of the player that would need to be met.

"There's nothing we have got from Chelsea that would make us think in any way we would want to lose a goalkeeper. He is a goalkeeper I really want to keep. I have really enjoyed seeing his progress and development."