Sunderland boss David Moyes keen to sign Darron Gibson & Bryan Oviedo from Everton

Sunderland manager David Moyes is hoping to sign out-of-favour Everton pair Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Left-back Oviedo, 26, and 29-year-old midfielder Gibson have been fringe figures under Everton boss Ronald Koeman this season.

Steven Pienaar, Victor Anichebe and Joleon Lescott, who played under Moyes when he was Everton manager, have already moved to Wearside this season.

Sunderland play Tottenham on Tuesday.

Gibson has made one appearances for Everton this season - as a substitute against Yeovil in the EFL Cup - while Costa Rican Oviedo has played seven times.

Another former Everton player, Jack Rodwell, who Moyes sold to Manchester City before he was transferred to Sunderland, was already at The Stadium Of Light.