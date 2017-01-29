Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez: Swansea City target Benfica defender for loan deal

Benfica's Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez has a striker namesake who plays for Racing Club in Buenos Aires

Swansea City are interested in signing Benfica and Argentina defender Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez to bolster their Premier League survival chances.

Lopez, 27, is wanted on loan by Swans boss Paul Clement, who has prioritised the recruitment of a central defender.

There is also a possibility that Wales international left-back Neil Taylor could leave Swansea before Tuesday evening's transfer window deadline.

Taylor, also 27, is a reported target for Championship club Aston Villa.

Lopez has struggled to secure a place in Benfica's side this season, having made only five league appearances, but could bolster a Swans defence which has conceded 51 Premier League goals this this term - the worst record in the top flight.

Meanwhile it is believed Villa have inquired about Taylor, who has competed for the left-back berth with Scottish youngster Stephen Kingsley for most of the season. but is currently sidelined with a cheek injury.

Competition for that place has increased as Clement recently signed Norwich left-back Martin Olsson for a fee of around £4m, and the Sweden international made his debut in the Swans' stunning 3-2 win at Liverpool in their last Premier League game.

St Asaph-born Taylor is a Wales regular and scored against Russia as Chris Coleman's squad reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

He joined Swansea in 2010 from Wrexham, who would receive a sell-on fee for Taylor under the terms of that deal.

Swansea City host Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday with the January transfer deadline window closing for top-flight and Football League clubs at 23:00 GMT.