BBC Sport - Dimitri Payet: Great West Ham goals from the departing forward

Great goals from departing Payet

As Dimitri Payet leaves West Ham to rejoin Marseille, BBC Sport looks back at some of his best moments during his first season in the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder scored 12 goals and earned a nomination for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 2015-16.

READ MORE: West Ham hit out as Payet departs

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League

Available to UK users only.

