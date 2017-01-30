BBC Sport - Dimitri Payet: Great West Ham goals from the departing forward
Great goals from departing Payet
- From the section Football
As Dimitri Payet leaves West Ham to rejoin Marseille, BBC Sport looks back at some of his best moments during his first season in the Premier League.
The attacking midfielder scored 12 goals and earned a nomination for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 2015-16.
READ MORE: West Ham hit out as Payet departs
