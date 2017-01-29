BBC Sport - Sutton Utd 1-0 Leeds Utd: Paul Doswell reflects on reaching the FA Cup fifth round
I knew we were in with a right chance! - Sutton's Doswell
- From the section Football
Sutton United manager Paul Doswell reflects on his side reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in the club's history.
MATCH REPORT: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired