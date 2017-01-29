Bastian Schweinsteiger to remain at Man Utd and play in Europa League

Schweinsteiger scored an acrobatic second half goal for Manchester United against Wigan

Bastian Schweinsteiger will remain at Manchester United and be included in their Europa League squad, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder, 32, scored in United's 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan - his first start for the club since January 2016.

Schweinsteiger was left out of Mourinho's Europa League squad and forced to train with the Under-23 side at the start of the season.

Mourinho said Ashley Young is the only player who could leave this month.

"We don't have many players; in midfield we don't have many options, so obviously he is an option," said Mourinho.

"He is going on the Europa League list because we opened spaces with [Memphis] Depay and [Morgan] Schneiderlin leaving."

Schneiderlin was sold to Everton on 12 January, and Depay joined Lyon eight days later.

The appearance against Wigan was Schweinsteiger's third under Mourinho, the most recent coming in the previous round of the FA Cup against Reading.

He returned to first-team training in October and also played against West Ham in the EFL Cup in November.

United host Saint-Etienne in the last 32 on 16 February, with the away leg a week later.

Appearances this season Bastian Schweinsteiger Ashley Young Premier League: 0 starts, 0 sub appearances Premier League: 2 starts, 3 sub appearances FA Cup: 1 start, 1 sub appearance, 1 goal FA Cup: 1 start EFL Cup: 0 starts, 1 sub appearance EFL Cup: 1 start Europa League: 0 starts, 0 sub appearances Europa League: 1 start, 2 sub appearances

Former England international Young has been linked with moves to Everton, West Brom, Watford and China.

"Ashley Young is a player I would love to keep," said Mourinho.

"I am not happy if he leaves, but he is the only player that I am informed has a possibility of leaving. If I could choose, definitely yes he would stay with us."