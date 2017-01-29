BBC Sport - FA Cup: Marouane Fellaini heads Man Utd in front against Wigan
Fellaini heads Man Utd in front
- From the section Football
Marouane Fellaini rises highest at the back post to head Manchester United in front against Championship side Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup fourth-round tie.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired