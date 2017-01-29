BBC Sport - FA Cup: Schweinsteiger nets on return to Man Utd side
Schweinsteiger nets on return to Man Utd side
- From the section Football
Bastian Schweinsteiger scores on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up, netting from close range to cap a 4-0 victory over Wigan in the FA Cup fourth round.
MATCH REPORT:Man Utd 4-0 Wigan
Watch all the action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
