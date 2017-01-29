BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic highlights
Highlights: Man Utd 4-0 Wigan
Bastian Schweinsteiger marks his first Manchester United start for a year with a goal and an assist in a convincing 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic
