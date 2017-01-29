BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United highlights
Highlights: Sutton Utd 1-0 Leeds Utd
- From the section Football
Sutton United pull off one of the biggest shocks of this season's FA Cup with a fourth-round win over Leeds, a team 83 league places above them.
MATCH REPORT: Sutton United 1-0 Leeds United
