FA Cup fifth-round draw: Lincoln and Sutton to discover last-16 ties

Lincoln shocked Brighton on Saturday before they were joined by fellow non-league side Sutton who beat Leeds on Sunday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch on BBC One's The One Show from 19:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Non-league Lincoln and Sutton will discover their last-16 opponents in the FA Cup fifth-round draw on Monday.

England manager Gareth Southgate will help conduct the draw live on The One Show on BBC One at 19:20 GMT, with coverage also on BBC Radio 5 live.

The eight fifth-round ties are due to be played between Friday 17 February and Monday 20 February.

There are 17 teams in the draw, with only Derby and Leicester set to replay their fourth-round tie.

It is the first time two non-league clubs have reached the FA Cup fifth round since the foundation of the Football League in 1888.

National League leaders Lincoln beat Brighton 3-1 on Saturday, while Sutton stunned another Championship side with a 1-0 victory over Leeds on Sunday.

"It is unbelievable - we are buzzing for the draw," said Sutton left-back Dan Spence.

Sutton captain Jamie Collins said: "I think we'd like one of the Premier League big boys now - Manchester United, Arsenal, someone like that, away."

