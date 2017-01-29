BBC Sport - FA Cup: Collins penalty puts non-league Sutton ahead
Collins penalty puts non-league Sutton ahead
- From the section Football
Jamie Collins puts non-league Sutton United 1-0 up with a cool penalty against Championship side Leeds United in the FA Cup fourth round.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
