BBC Sport - FA Cup: Collins penalty puts non-league Sutton ahead

Jamie Collins puts non-league Sutton United 1-0 up with a cool penalty against Championship side Leeds United in the FA Cup fourth round.

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.

Available to UK users only.

