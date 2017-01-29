Afcon 2017: Dussuyer resigns as Ivory Coast boss

Michel Dussuyer

Michel Dussuyer has stood down as Ivory Coast manager following his team's early elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The reigning champions were knocked out after losing 1-0 to Morocco.

The Frenchman's decision to resign after 18 months in the job was announced by the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF).

The Elephants failed to register a win in Gabon, after draws with Togo and DR Congo and the defeat to the Moroccans.

The federation's statement praised Dussuyer's "professionalism, commitment and human quality", adding that "the appropriate measures will be put in place to find his successor".

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Burkina Faso312025
2Cameroon312015
3Gabon303003
4Guinea-Bissau3012-31

B

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Senegal321047
2Tunisia320116
3Algeria3021-12
4Zimbabwe3012-41

C

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Congo DR321037
2Morocco320126
3Ivory Coast3021-12
4Togo3012-41

D

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Egypt321027
2Ghana320116
3Mali3021-12
4Uganda3012-21
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

