Steve Morison sends League One Millwall into the last 16 of the FA Cup as his 85th-minute volley knocks out Premier League Watford.

MATCH REPORT: Millwall 1-0 Watford

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.