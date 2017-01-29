Steve Morison volleys in at the back post to give League One Millwall a shock FA Cup fourth-round victory over Premier League side Watford.

MATCH REPORT: Millwall 1-0 Watford

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.