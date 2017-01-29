BBC Sport - FA Cup: Hull's Abel Hernandez misses two penalties in two minutes
Have you ever seen anything like this before?!
Football
Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli saves two Abel Hernandez penalties in two minutes during their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Hull City.
