BBC Sport - FA Cup: Aluko puts Fulham 1-0 up against Hull
- From the section Football
Sone Aluko puts Fulham 1-0 against Hull with a cool volley from eight yards following Stefan Johansen's free-kick.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
