West Ham Utd: The curious case of the Hammers' strikers

West Ham have signed an incredible 31 different strikers since David Gold and David Sullivan took control of the club in 2010.

That's an average of 4.5 strikers per season, with a total of 131 goals between them.

Watch the video above and see how many strikers you can name. The answers are revealed below.

West Ham's 31 different strikers:

1. Ilan (free) from Saint Etienne - January 2010

2. Benni McCarthy (undisclosed) from Blackburn Rovers - January 2010

3. Mido (loan) from Middlesbrough - January 2010

4. Freddie Piquionne (undisclosed) from Lyon - July 2010

5. Victor Obinna (loan) from Inter Milan - August 2010

6. Demba Ba (undisclosed) from Hoffenheim - January 2011

7. Paul McCallum (undisclosed) from Dulwich Hamlet - January 2011

8. Robbie Keane (loan) from Tottenham - January 2011

9. Brian Montenegro (loan) Deportivo Maldonado - August 2011

10. John Carew (free) from Aston Villa - August 2011

11. Sam Baldock (undisclosed) from MK Dons - August 2011

12. Nicky Maynard (£2m) from Bristol City - January 2012

13. Sean Maguire (undisclosed) from Waterford United - January 2013

14. Andy Carroll (loan then £15m transfer) from Liverpool - August 2012 & June 2013

15. Modibo Maiga (£4.7m) from Sochaux - June 2013

16. Wellington Paulista (loan) from Cruzeiro - January 2013

17. Marouane Chamakh (loan) from Arsenal - January 2013

18. Danny Whitehead (free) from Stockport - June 2013

19. Mladen Petric (free) unattached - September 2013

20. Carlton Cole (free) unattached - October 2013

21. Marco Borriello (loan) from Roma - January 2014

22. Jaanai Gordon (undisclosed) from Peterborough - December 2013

23. Mauro Zárate (free) from Vélez Sarsfield - May 2014

24. Diafra Sakho (undisclosed) from FC Metz - August 2014

25. Enner Valencia (£12m) from Pachuca - July 2014

26. Nikica Jelavic (£3m) from Hull - August 2015

27. Emmanuel Emenike (loan) from Fenerbahçe - January 2016

28. Simone Zaza (£4.3m loan) from Juventus - August 2016

29. Jonathan Calleri (loan) from Deportivo Maldonado - August 2016

30. Antonio Martínez (undisclosed) from Valencia - August 2016

31. Ashley Fletcher (free) from Manchester United - July 2016