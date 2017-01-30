BBC Sport - West Ham Utd: Can you name their 31 strikers signed in seven years?

The curious case of West Ham's strikers

West Ham have signed an incredible 31 different strikers since David Gold and David Sullivan took control of the club in 2010. How many of them can you name?

Check out the full list of strikers here.

You can watch 5 live Final Score: Transfer Deadline Day special from 19:00 GMT on the BBC Red Button and on the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

The curious case of West Ham's strikers

Video

Fourth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Great goals from departing Payet

Video

Moeen Ali's Premier League predictions

Video

NBA Plays of the Week: Curry's buzzer-beater

Video

Toure & Welbeck star in best fourth-round goals

Video

Funniest moments from The NFL Show

Video

'Rugby is an amazing sport for women'

Video

Afcon 2017: The story so far

  • From the section News
Video

Federer beats Nadal in thriller - best moments

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Sutton Utd 1-0 Leeds Utd

Video

Have you ever seen anything like this before?!

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired