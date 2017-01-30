Transfer deadline day: Premier League spending nears January record

Mamadou Sakho, Craig Gordon, Asmir Begovic and Phil Jagielka could all move on deadline day

Premier League spending in the January transfer window could reach a record level on deadline day on Tuesday.

Top-flight clubs have already paid out over £150m and a final flurry of activity could see the total spend pass the £225m mark of January 2011.

Players may be leaving rather than joining the top sides, with Chelsea keeper Asmir Begovic and Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho perhaps moving.

The transfer window closes at 23:00 GMT in both England and Scotland.

You can follow all the deals and Tuesday's seven Premier League fixtures across the BBC on TV, radio, online, the BBC Sport app and social media.

The deals to look out for

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty

January's transfer window is traditionally less hectic and with less quality on offer than August - but that does not mean Tuesday will be calm rather than chaotic.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be low key on incomings but one of the biggest deals of the day may yet be an Anfield outgoing, with Liverpool still hoping to secure nearly £20m for outcast France defender Sakho.

The 26-year-old has drawn interest from Premier League rivals Southampton, Spanish side Sevilla and Turkish club Galatasaray - but word from inside Anfield is that this one could go down to the wire.

Chelsea may see some departures as the day progresses, with Bosnia goalkeeper Begovic the subject of a £12m bid from fellow Premier League side Bournemouth and veteran defender Branislav Ivanovic wanted by Russian club Zenit St Petersburg.

Begovic's departure will depend on the league leaders signing a replacement, so will they further pursue their interest in Craig Gordon from Scottish champions Celtic?

Southampton may be consolidated in the Premier League and in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United, but manager Claude Puel is in the market for attacking reinforcements with Napoli's Manolo Gabbiadini in his sights.

Gabbiadini was a target for Everton last summer only for a deal to fall down. His recent form does not inspire confidence, but Puel is sizing up a deal that could weigh in at about £16m.

Down at the bottom of the table, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce says he has been trying to sign between 20 and 30 players - and could David Moyes be tempted to raid Goodison Park again with his former captain Phil Jagielka surplus to requirements?

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is a firm admirer of Burnley's fine young defender Michael Keane but faces a tough task prising him out of Turf Moor by close of play on Tuesday. This is one that might have to wait until the summer.

West Ham United are in the mood to spend some of the £25m they reluctantly accepted from Marseille for Dimitri Payet - so expect them to head in the direction of Brentford for £15m-rated striker Scott Hogan.

The race for promotion from the Championship may also spark some high-profile deals.

Newcastle United would like Everton's James McCarthy, but a £20m price tag and reluctance to sell makes that a tough deal for Magpies boss Rafael Benitez.

Will Benitez also pursue a return to St James' Park for winger Andros Townsend, such a success on Tyneside last season but seemingly not to Allardyce's liking at Selhurst Park?

Goals will make a difference in that division, so someone may be tempted to overlook Ross McCormack's attitude - so heavily criticised by Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce - and take a chance on his goalscoring.

And if Bruce can sell McCormack, it would be no surprise to see him direct some of the cash towards Middlesbrough's out-of-favour Scotland international Jordan Rhodes.

The names may not be A-List - but there are still potentially plenty of big deals to provide the usual ration of deadline day excitement.

Media playback is not supported on this device The curious case of West Ham's strikers

How to follow deadline day on the BBC

Online

Our transfer deadline day live text commentary gets under way at 08:00 GMT and you can access it from your computer, tablet or mobile via the BBC Sport website or app.

We will bring you the latest news, analysis, gossip and done deals from our reporters around the country and worldwide.

You will also be able to have your say as the transfers are completed.

Our transfers page will capture every confirmed move, while each club page will be updated with the latest transfer stories.

Later, we will have three separate live pages for all of the Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership action.

Social media

You will be able to follow all the deadline-day deals via BBC Sport's Twitter account and share your views using #bbcdeadlineday.

There will also be the opportunity to give your reaction on the BBC Sport and Match of the Day Facebook pages.

Radio

There will be regular transfer updates on the BBC's national and regional radio stations.

On BBC Radio 5 live, Mark Chapman hosts a specially extended edition of 5 live Sport that will not only keep up with all the transfer news, but also bring you live commentary of Liverpool v Chelsea and all the goals as they go in from the other six Premier League matches.

The show will be on the air from 19:00-23:00 GMT. You can also watch what is going on in the studio on the BBC Red Button.

Chapman will be joined by former England defender Danny Mills and senior football reporter Ian Dennis, while football correspondent and former England winger Chris Waddle will be at Anfield.

TV

Gary Lineker hosts Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT (23:10 in Wales and Northern Ireland, 23:45 in Scotland) with highlights from all seven Premier League matches.

Lineker will be joined by former England internationals Danny Murphy and Jermaine Jenas to analyse the action and all of the transfer activity.

What deals have already been done?

Media playback is not supported on this device Farewell Payet: Great goals from the departing forward

Everton have spent the most by a Premier League club on a single player, paying Manchester United £24m for France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

But that fee is dwarfed by the £60m paid to Chelsea by Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG for Brazil attacking midfielder Oscar.

At the other end of the financial scale - and in one of the most unlikely moves of this or any other transfer window - Arsenal recruited left-back Cohen Bramall from non-league Hednesford Town for £40,000.

The 22-year-old was a part-time footballer who had just been made redundant from his job in a car factory before he had his trial with the Gunners.

As it stands, that is the only cash paid out by the Premier League's top six, with spending mainly being done by teams trying to stay in the top flight - a trend that is likely to continue on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace stumped up £12m for Leicester City left-sided utility man Jeffrey Schlupp and another £14m for Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt.

Swansea recruited defender Martin Olsson and midfielder Tom Carroll for a combined £8.5m.

Sunderland, the Premier League's bottom club, recruited Everton pair Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo on Monday, while second-bottom Hull have sold midfielders Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass to West Brom and West Ham respectively for a total in excess of £20m.

For the Hammers, the money spent on Snodgrass was less than half of the fee received for Payet, the France playmaker who refused to play in order to force a return to Marseille.

My all-time January signings Who do you think is the best January signing? Use the selector below to pick from our shortlist. Once you are done download your image and share with your friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Confirm Selection Close Ashley Young (2007) Watford to Aston Villa (£8m) - PFA Young Player of the Year 2008/09 Asmir Begovic (2010) Portsmouth to Stoke (£3.25m) - made 172 appearances Christophe Dugarry (2003) Bordeaux to Birmingham (loan) - goals helped Blues avoid relegation in 2003 Clint Dempsey (2007) New England Revolution to Fulham (£2m) - scored 50 goals in 184 games Daniel Sturridge (2013) Chelsea to Liverpool (£12m) - scored 59 goals in 111 games Gary Cahill (2012) Bolton to Chelsea (£7m) - won 2012 Champions League John Stones (2013) Barnsley to Everton (£3m) - sold to Man City for £47.5m in 2016 Luis Suarez (2011) Ajax to Liverpool (£22.7m) - scored 82 goals in 133 games Mikel Arteta (2005) Real Sociedad to Everton (loan) - scored 35 goals in 208 games Nemanja Matic (2014) Benfica to Chelsea (£21m) - won Premier League title 2014/15 Nemanja Vidic (2006) Spartak Moscow to Man Utd (£7m) - won five Premier League titles Patrice Evra (2006) Monaco to Man Utd (£5.5m) - made 379 appearances Share your list share to facebook

share to twitter

Download Copy and share link Copied

Premier League transfer tracker

Keep up to date with all the Premier League transfers in January as we track and profile all the players leaving or joining a club this month.