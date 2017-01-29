Brendan Rodgers 'disappointed' by lack of Celtic signings

Gordon has 18 months to run on his current Celtic contract

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he is disappointed Celtic's recruitment plans are not further advanced.

Rodgers told BBC Scotland he did not think the Premiership leaders would make any more signings in January.

"It's disappointing because we had six months as a club to identify the type of players we wanted," he said.

But he was hopeful Craig Gordon would agree a new deal, and said Chelsea's approach for the 34-year-old goalkeeper was not worth considering.

Teenage midfielder Eboue Kouassi has been Rodgers' only January recruit, with the Ivorian introduced to fans at half-time in Sunday's 4-0 win over Hearts.

As runaway leaders Celtic cruise towards a sixth consecutive title win, the manager's thoughts will be on next season's Champions League qualifiers.

"We had profiles in mind, but if they are not available, you can't bring them in," said Rodgers.

"I'm happy with what I have. Of course I want to improve it, but if it's not in this window, it's fine. We'll do it in the summer."

Gordon was seldom troubled by former club Hearts as he kept his seventh clean sheet in nine games, with Celtic restoring their 22-point lead over nearest rivals Rangers.

"The first point is that we don't want him to go," said Rodgers.

"The second point is that there is not a credible offer there that would make us even consider it.

"Our plan is to keep Craig here and make him very much a part of what we are doing over these next few years.

"After this window shuts, him and his representatives will sit down and hopefully we'll agree a new deal for him."

Rodgers said Kris Commons was "in negotiations with the club" but did not rule out the 33-year-old playmaker seeing out his contract until the end of the season.

Commons has not featured for Rodgers at all and played five games for Hibernian on a recent emergency loan, scoring twice for the Championship leaders.

"He's had a back issue this week," revealed Rodgers. "I know Hibs really liked him and are probably looking to do a deal, but there are other considerations for Kris - it's not just about the next six months."