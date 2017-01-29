Bojan Krkic: Stoke City forward joins Mainz on loan

Bojan Krkic has won one international cap for Spain

Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic has joined Bundesliga side Mainz on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old signed a new deal last year, but has only made five starts in the Premier League this season.

He had been linked with a move to Middlesbrough, with Stoke signing West Brom striker Saido Berahino last week.

"It is an honour for me that Mainz gives me the opportunity to prove myself in another top European league," said the Spaniard.

Bojan arrived at Stoke from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee in July 2014, having also played for Roma, AC Milan and Ajax.

He joins a Mainz side 11th in the German top flight.

Bojan, who has been capped once by Spain, said on Twitter he does not see moving to Germany as the end of his Stoke career.

"For the time being, this isn't a goodbye to Stoke City," Bojan said. "It's just a 'see you soon', but I didn't want to pass up on the opportunity to thank everyone who has been involved in ensuring that I hold great memories of my time at this club.

"Without doubt, some of the happiest moments of my career have come in a Stoke shirt."