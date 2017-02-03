Manchester City v Swansea City

Sergio Aguero scored twice against Swansea in September as Manchester City made it 10 wins from their first 10 games under Pep Guardiola

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could again select recent signing Gabriel Jesus ahead of top scorer Sergio Aguero.

Ilkay Gundogan remains a long-term absentee but Fernandinho and Vincent Kompany will hope to earn recalls.

Swansea could name an unchanged starting line-up for a third successive game.

Captain Leon Britton has returned to training following a calf problem and will be part of the travelling squad.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "A few weeks ago, checking out Swansea's heaviest ever Premier League defeat was an essential task for whichever MOTD commentator was assigned to their next game.

"Under Bob Bradley they were lucky that record was only equalled when they lost 5-0 at Spurs - you suspect it could have been shattered had they played at Manchester City.

"But Paul Clement has already made such an impact that, incredibly, half of their Premier League wins this season have been accrued under his care - and he's only been in charge for four games.

"Getting something at City still looks a long shot, especially the way Pep Guardiola's men went about their oft-repeated task of ripping West Ham to shreds on Wednesday.

"But a Swansea thumping is not inevitable - and that's progress."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on leaving out Sergio Aguero recently: "I understand the debate. But there is no doubt about the quality of Sergio."

"He's played all the games except one in Barcelona for a tactical decision and one when he'd come back from Argentina. The other games when he was not banned he always played - and played good.

"But now we knew from the beginning with have a new player [Gabriel Jesus].

"The big clubs in Europe always have a lot of strikers... you see at Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus - at Madrid [Alvaro] Morata doesn't play. Big clubs need a lot of strikers and we do."

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement: "We know there are 15 games to go with a hard game on Sunday.

"If we keep going as we are we have a big chance [of staying up] but there is a lot football to be played.

"There is a lot of hard work to do before we reach that point."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Swansea have seen an upturn in results since Paul Clement took charge but Manchester City have also improved dramatically of late.

A big part of that is the fact all of City's attacking players are in really good form and I don't think Swansea can keep them out.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 10 league and cup games against Swansea, winning eight of those matches.

They have won all five of their previous Premier League home games against the Swans.

Swansea's only away win in this fixture came in the second tier in March 1951.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won just two of their last 12 Premier League games played on a Sunday (D5, L5).

City's only clean sheet in their last 10 home games in all competitions came in the 2-0 win against Watford on 14 December.

They have lost five league games this season - Pep Guardiola has never been beaten six times or more in the same campaign as a manager.

Yaya Toure has scored all 11 of his Premier League penalties - the most by any player with a 100% record in the competition's history.

Toure has had a hand in six goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Swansea (four goals and two assists).

Raheem Sterling has scored only one goal in his last 15 Premier League appearances, after netting four times in his first six top-flight matches this season.

Swansea City

The Swans are one shy of 100 top-flight wins.

Swansea have won three of their four Premier League games since Paul Clement's appointment, including the victory at Crystal Palace when caretaker Alan Curtis selected the team.

That is as many victories as the Swans had claimed in their first 19 top-flight games this season.

They could win three successive Premier League games for the first time since a similar run in April and May 2015.

Clement's side could also claim three consecutive Premier League away victories for the first time since April to August 2014.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 13% Probability of home win: 80% Probability of away win: 7%

