Leicester City v Manchester United

Jamie Vardy (right) has failed to score in 17 of his 20 Premier League appearances for Leicester this season

TEAM NEWS

Leicester striker Islam Slimani remains sidelined by a groin problem, while fellow forward Leonardo Ulloa is still out with a thigh injury.

Daniel Amartey remains at the Africa Cup of Nations, with his Ghana side involved in the third-place play-off.

Phil Jones is likely to miss out for Manchester United after injuring his foot against Hull.

He could be replaced by Eric Bailly, who is back from international duty, or Chris Smalling.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "If ever there was a match both teams needed to win, this is it.

"The only consolation for Manchester United after dropping points in midweek is that they have an immediate opportunity to put it behind them and return to winning ways.

"They know the margin for error for the right to play Champions League football next season is decreasing all the time, and the fact that they have drawn nine games will be a huge source of frustration.

"Jose Mourinho's side will look to exploit Leicester's fragile confidence levels. A run of eight defeats in 14 games has left the Foxes looking over their shoulder extremely nervously.

"They will have to defy form and recent history against their opponents to restore some much-needed positivity."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri: "They [the players] have to fight for Leicester, not for me. Everybody is fighting, we lost in the 87th minute [at Burnley] and you know how we lost but we fight until the end.

"The pressure is split to everybody. All my players want to win. Then the pressure is on the manager, always, but it's not my first year as a manager."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "We don't score enough goals. Some of our players from these attacking creative positions they could - they should - score more goals.

"We attack so much and with so many players, and so many players have the freedom in our dynamic to reach scoring positions.

"When you see the number of goals we score, there is not a true relation between our attacking production and the number of players we put in attacking positions and the number of goals we score."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Foxes are in a bit of a mess now, with their title defence turning into a relegation fight.

Their away form is so poor and that means the pressure is on them to earn enough points at the King Power Stadium. Getting something out of this game would be a start.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v NFL analyst Osi Umenyiora

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester's 5-3 victory against Manchester United on 21 September 2014 is their only win in 17 league and cup games against Manchester United (D3, L13).

The Red Devils have scored 37 goals in their last 15 league games against Leicester.

Leicester City

The Foxes have won just two of their last 14 league games (D4, L8).

Leicester's tally of 21 points from 23 games is the lowest ever total by a reigning top-flight champion at this stage of a season.

Claudio Ranieri's side could become the first champions to lose four consecutive top-flight matches since Liverpool from April to May 1983.

The Foxes have failed to score in their last four league games and are the only side without a Premier League goal in 2017.

This will be Leicester's 2,000th match in the top flight (W642, D526, L831).

Manchester United

United are unbeaten in 14 leagues games - the longest current undefeated streak in the top five European leagues - but they have drawn seven of those games.

They have drawn a league-high nine matches this term (level with Middlesbrough prior to the latest round of matches).

They could draw four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since a run of five draws from September to October 1992.

United's last eight league goals have all been scored in the final 30 minutes, with six of those netted from the 82nd minute onwards.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 29% Probability of home win: 32% Probability of away win: 39%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.