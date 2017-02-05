Brentford 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Tomer Hemed's goal was his 13th of the season

Tomer Hemed headed home a 97th-minute equaliser to earn Brighton a point at Brentford in an extraordinary game.

Jota's second goal since his Brentford return and Harlee Dean's back-post header had the hosts in control.

Lasse Vibe could have sealed the points but David Stockdale saved his penalty before Solly March's thunderbolt and Shane Duffy's header levelled matters.

Konstantin Kerschbaumer put the Bees back ahead from 25 yards, but sub Hemed scored in the final seconds.

Brighton missed the chance to go above Newcastle and return to the top of the Championship, but are five points clear of third-placed Reading.

Austrian midfielder Kerschbaumer, who was only introduced as a late sub because of an injury to Tom Field, had scored in the fourth minute of injury time to seemingly win it for Brentford.

The Bees had kept six clean sheets in their previous eight home matches against the Seagulls, but conceded twice in four minutes as Chris Hughton's side mounted their initial comeback before the late drama.

Dean Smith's side have now won just two of their past 10 league fixtures at Griffin Park.