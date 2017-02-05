Brentford 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Championship
Brentford v Brighton
Tomer Hemed's goal was his 13th of the season

Tomer Hemed headed home a 97th-minute equaliser to earn Brighton a point at Brentford in an extraordinary game.

Jota's second goal since his Brentford return and Harlee Dean's back-post header had the hosts in control.

Lasse Vibe could have sealed the points but David Stockdale saved his penalty before Solly March's thunderbolt and Shane Duffy's header levelled matters.

Konstantin Kerschbaumer put the Bees back ahead from 25 yards, but sub Hemed scored in the final seconds.

Brighton missed the chance to go above Newcastle and return to the top of the Championship, but are five points clear of third-placed Reading.

Austrian midfielder Kerschbaumer, who was only introduced as a late sub because of an injury to Tom Field, had scored in the fourth minute of injury time to seemingly win it for Brentford.

The Bees had kept six clean sheets in their previous eight home matches against the Seagulls, but conceded twice in four minutes as Chris Hughton's side mounted their initial comeback before the late drama.

Dean Smith's side have now won just two of their past 10 league fixtures at Griffin Park.

Line-ups

Brentford

  • 1Bentley
  • 20Clarke
  • 6Dean
  • 5Bjelland
  • 30FieldSubstituted forKerschbaumerat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15Woods
  • 10McEachranBooked at 64mins
  • 8YennarisSubstituted forMcCormackat 80'minutes
  • 23Jota
  • 21Vibe
  • 7JozefzoonSubstituted forCanosat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Hofmann
  • 12McCormack
  • 14Egan
  • 16Bonham
  • 17Kerschbaumer
  • 19Sawyers
  • 47Canos

Brighton

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2BrunoBooked at 90mins
  • 22Duffy
  • 4Hünemeier
  • 12Pocognoli
  • 11Knockaert
  • 14SidwellBooked at 64mins
  • 21Norwood
  • 8SkalakSubstituted forMarchat 45'minutes
  • 15MurphySubstituted forAkpomat 65'minutes
  • 17MurraySubstituted forHemedat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Kayal
  • 10Hemed
  • 20March
  • 26Walton
  • 27Tomori
  • 28Akpom
  • 29Towell
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
10,433

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Brentford 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brentford 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross.

Booking

Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Konstantin Kerschbaumer (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Konstantin Kerschbaumer (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lasse Vibe.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Josh Clarke.

Booking

Konstantin Kerschbaumer (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Konstantin Kerschbaumer (Brentford).

Oliver Norwood (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lasse Vibe (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Uwe Hünemeier (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt missed. Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Solly March with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Konstantin Kerschbaumer replaces Tom Field because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tom Field (Brentford) because of an injury.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jota.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

Attempt blocked. Jota (Brentford) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Canos.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Alan McCormack replaces Nico Yennaris.

Attempt missed. Uwe Hünemeier (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

Foul by Tom Field (Brentford).

Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Josh McEachran (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Woods with a cross.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Ryan Woods (Brentford).

Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Brentford 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Andreas Bjelland (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chuba Akpom (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Glenn Murray.

Attempt missed. Josh McEachran (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Solly March.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Sergi Canos replaces Florian Jozefzoon.

Foul by Josh Clarke (Brentford).

