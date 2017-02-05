Championship
Huddersfield2Leeds1

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Leeds United

Michael Hefele
Michael Hefele has scored three goals in his last three appearances

Michael Hefele scored a dramatic late winner to help Huddersfield leapfrog West Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

The German defender prodded home in the 89th minute after Aaron Mooy's shot deflected into his path.

In the aftermath of the winner both managers were sent to the stand after both benches got involved in an altercation.

Sub Izzy Brown had put the hosts in front from Tommy Smith's cross, before Chris Wood showed composure to level.

David Wagner
Garry Monk and David Wagner clashed after the German had joined his team's celebrations following their late winner

The win lifts the Terriers up to fourth, one point and one place above their promotion rivals with a game in hand.

In truth Town deserved their victory, though the game had looked destined to end level before Hefele's late intervention.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner sprinted down the pitch to join his team's celebrations and, after he bumped into Leeds counterpart Garry Monk on his way back to his technical area, both teams were involved in a mass confrontation that culminated in both managers being sent off and three players being booked.

The two teams could yet meet again in the play-offs this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle2920273462
2Brighton2818642360
3Reading301758556
4Huddersfield291748555
5Leeds30173101254
6Sheff Wed291478649
7Norwich2914411846
8Derby291379846
9Barnsley3013611445
10Fulham29111081343
11Preston3011910142
12Birmingham30101010-740
13Brentford2810612236
14Aston Villa298129-336
15Nottm Forest3010614-636
16Ipswich309912-836
17Cardiff3010614-1036
18Wolves299812-235
19QPR309714-1334
20Bristol City299416-331
21Burton308715-1131
22Blackburn297715-1228
23Wigan286715-925
24Rotherham304422-3716
