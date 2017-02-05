Huddersfield Town 2-1 Leeds United

Michael Hefele has scored three goals in his last three appearances

Michael Hefele scored a dramatic late winner to help Huddersfield leapfrog West Yorkshire rivals Leeds.

The German defender prodded home in the 89th minute after Aaron Mooy's shot deflected into his path.

In the aftermath of the winner both managers were sent to the stand after both benches got involved in an altercation.

Sub Izzy Brown had put the hosts in front from Tommy Smith's cross, before Chris Wood showed composure to level.

Garry Monk and David Wagner clashed after the German had joined his team's celebrations following their late winner

The win lifts the Terriers up to fourth, one point and one place above their promotion rivals with a game in hand.

In truth Town deserved their victory, though the game had looked destined to end level before Hefele's late intervention.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner sprinted down the pitch to join his team's celebrations and, after he bumped into Leeds counterpart Garry Monk on his way back to his technical area, both teams were involved in a mass confrontation that culminated in both managers being sent off and three players being booked.

The two teams could yet meet again in the play-offs this season.