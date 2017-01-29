BBC Sport - FA Cup: Fulham 4-1 Hull City highlights
Highlights: Fulham 4-1 Hull City
Championship side Fulham thrash Hull City 4-1 at Craven Cottage to progress to the FA Cup fifth round.
MATCH REPORT: Fulham 4-1 Hull City
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
