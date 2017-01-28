BBC Sport - FA Cup: Best goals from round four, including Willian and Welbeck
Willian & Welbeck star in Saturday's best goals
- From the section Football
Watch some of the best goals from Saturday's action in the fourth round of the FA Cup, including a neat finish from Arsenal's Danny Welbeck and a stunning free-kick from Chelsea's Willian.
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
