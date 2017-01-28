Irish Premiership: Portadown and Crusaders in dispute over kick-off time

Howard Beverland and Stephen Hughes in action during Crusaders' 1-0 win over Portadown at Shamrock Park on 12 November

Portadown and Crusaders appear to be in dispute over the kick-off time for their Irish Premiership fixture at Shamrock Park on Saturday 25 February.

Earlier this week the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) indicated that the game would start at 17:30 GMT.

However a statement released by Portadown on Saturday night said they were "disappointed" that Crusaders have appealed to NIFL about the matter.

The Portadown Supporters' Society have plans to hold a supporters' event.

They hope to run this in conjunction with the new kick-off time and Portadown had their application for a late kick-off approved by NIFL.

"Crusaders subsequently came to Portadown requesting the kick off time be returned to 15:00 GMT as one of their players had already booked flights to leave Belfast for England that evening," read the statement released by Portadown.

"Due to the supporters' initiative, Portadown were unable to alter their plans," the statement continued.

"This appeal to the NIFL would appear to have no foundation in the rules and now puts the plans and money of Portadown's Supporters' Society at risk.

"At a time when everyone should be trying to encourage more supporters to get involved with the NIFL, we would ask Crusaders FC to withdraw their appeal as soon as possible and allow the PSS to get on with their plans for the day."