Danny Welbeck scores twice on his first start since May and Theo Walcott gets a hat-trick as Arsenal thrash Southampton 5-0 to reach the FA Cup fifth round.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.