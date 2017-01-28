BBC Sport - FA Cup: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal highlights
Highlights: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal
Danny Welbeck scores twice on his first start since May and Theo Walcott gets a hat-trick as Arsenal thrash Southampton 5-0 to reach the FA Cup fifth round.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-5 Arsenal
