Chris Martin: Striker signs new Derby contract despite Fulham loan deal

Chris Martin scored 63 goals in 160 appearances over three years at Derby before joining Fulham on loan

Chris Martin has signed a new contract with Derby County, which will keep him at Pride Park until the summer of 2020.

The striker, 28, is currently on a season-long loan at fellow Championship club Fulham, and has scored nine goals in 20 appearances for the Whites.

Rams boss Steve McClaren had been keen to recall the Scotland international to feature in their play-off challenge.

However, the deal has no release clause and Martin is set to remain at Craven Cottage until the end of the season.

Martin had failed to score in six outings for Derby earlier in the campaign before Nigel Pearson, then manager of the Rams, allowed him to move to Fulham.

The former Norwich man was prolific during McClaren's first spell in charge at the east Midlands club, scoring 40 goals in 80 appearances between 2013 and 2015.

Martin had made himself unavailable for Fulham's trip to Reading on 30 December and missed their subsequent two matches as a row about his future developed between the two clubs.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic was angered by the situation, declaring the club was "not a train station" and that all three parties had agreed a season-long deal.

"Everyone knows that I rate Chris very highly indeed and fortunately we ensured the deal was only temporary," McClaren told the Derby website.

"I know how much Chrissie loves Derby and I am really pleased that he has accepted the offer to extend his deal. I look forward to working with him again once he returns."

Fulham had an option to buy Martin for £9m this summer in the initial deal which brought him to west London in August.