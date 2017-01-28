Branislav Ivanovic & Asmir Begovic: Chelsea wait over moves for duo

Ivanovic scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup tie with Brentford

Chelsea are waiting on potential moves for defender Branislav Ivanovic and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Ivanovic, 32, has been linked with a move to West Brom, while Begovic, 29, could be set to join Bournemouth.

"It is difficult to make a decision but we must respect every decision for the players," said Blues boss Antonio Conte.

"We must wait over these next three days and we will see."

West Brom boss Tony Pulis was at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to see Ivanovic score Chelsea's third goal in their 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Brentford. It was his 34th goal in his 377th game for the club.

The Serbia international has won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League during nine years with Chelsea after joining the Blues from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2008.

He has made 16 appearances this season, but half of those have been as a substitute.

"When one player has the habit to play every game and it happens that you are not playing regularly, it's not easy to accept this decision," said Conte.

"Ivan knows well the situation and I'm pleased if he remains here, if he stays with us.

"But in this situation, for sure, the player must make the best decision for him, for his family.

"Ivan deserves great respect for his career at Chelsea. He played a lot of games, he won a lot with this team. I think we have to respect every decision."

Begovic also played in the FA Cup win over the Bees and made two good saves to ensure the Blues kept a clean sheet. However, he has only made five appearances this season, all of them in cup games.

Conte indicated that he would be happy to allow the keeper to leave if the club sign a replacement, with reports suggesting they are looking to bring in Celtic's Craig Gordon.

"It's not easy," added Conte. "There are three days to finish this transfer window. We have some situations. We are seeing, but we are not close [to replacing Begovic]."