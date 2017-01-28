BBC Sport - FA Cup: Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City highlights
Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Yaya Toure fire Manchester City to a convincing 3-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Crystal Palace.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired