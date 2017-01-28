Watch highlights as a Sam Vokes effort and a brilliant Steven Defour chip secure a 2-0 victory for Burnley against Bristol City in the FA Cup fourth round.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 2-0 Bristol City

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.