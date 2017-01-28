BBC Sport - FA Cup: Burnley 2-0 Bristol City highlights
Highlights: Burnley 2-0 Bristol City
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as a Sam Vokes effort and a brilliant Steven Defour chip secure a 2-0 victory for Burnley against Bristol City in the FA Cup fourth round.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 2-0 Bristol City
