BBC Sport - FA Cup: Oxford United 3-0 Newcastle United highlights
Highlights: Oxford 3-0 Newcastle
- From the section Football
League One side Oxford reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 23 years with an impressive 3-0 victory over Championship promotion chasers Newcastle United.
MATCH REPORT: Oxford United 3-0 Newcastle United
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired