BBC Sport - FA Cup: Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion highlights
Highlights: Lincoln 3-1 Brighton
- From the section Football
Lincoln City reach the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time in 115 years with a superb 3-1 victory over Championship leaders Brighton at Sincil Bank.
MATCH REPORT: Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired