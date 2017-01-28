BBC Sport - FA Cup: Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion highlights

Highlights: Lincoln 3-1 Brighton

Lincoln City reach the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time in 115 years with a superb 3-1 victory over Championship leaders Brighton at Sincil Bank.

MATCH REPORT: Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.

