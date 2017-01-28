BBC Sport - FA Cup: Tottenham 4-3 Wycombe Wanderers highlights
Highlights: Tottenham 4-3 Wycombe
Son Heung-min's stoppage-time winner sees Tottenham recover from being 2-0 and 3-2 down to win 4-3 against League Two Wycombe in the FA Cup fourth round.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 4-3 Wycombe Wanderers
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
