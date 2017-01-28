Son Heung-min's stoppage-time winner sees Tottenham recover from being 2-0 and 3-2 down to win 4-3 against League Two Wycombe in the FA Cup fourth round.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 4-3 Wycombe Wanderers

