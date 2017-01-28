Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "responsible" and "sorry" for his side's 2-1 defeat at home against Championship side Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!