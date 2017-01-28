Cardiff City: Neil Warnock 'distraught' at defeat by Reading

Neil Warnock became Cardiff City manager in October, 2016

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock was left "distraught" after his side's 2-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Reading in the Championship.

For the second time in four days, the Bluebirds lost by a single goal, having lost 1-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

"That's two games on the trot now. We could have easily won both," said Warnock.

"It shows that we're not far off. We haven't got enough goals in the team."

However, Warnock says the lack of strike power does not mean he will change his mind on the possibility of signing a striker or strengthening elsewhere in his squad.

He added: "I don't think we can sign anybody in this window to change that, really.

"But it frustrates me. I don't want to be doing this for the next four or five games, which are all tough games, coming in and saying how disappointed I am because we've done well.

"I'd rather play rubbish for a few weeks and get some points on the board.

"We might not do anything. I'm not going to spend money or offer more than players are worth.

"I'm not going to offer money for players that are probably just on a par with what we've got so I think we've got to bite the bullet and I've got to conjure up a few more wins with the lads I've got."

But he believes Cardiff's displays against the Royals and fellow promotion hopefuls Brighton underlines their progress.

"It shows how far we've come because I'm absolutely distraught tonight," said Warnock.