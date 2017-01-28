Spanish La Liga
Alavés0Atl Madrid0

Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Diego Godin
Diego Godin was booked for fouling Deyverson - leading to the spitting incidents

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin and Alaves striker Deyverson could both be in trouble after spitting at each other in a goalless draw.

After Godin was booked for clattering into Deyverson in injury time, the Alaves player spat at the Uruguayan, who then did the same in retaliation.

The result is another blow for Atleti.

Diego Simeone's fourth-placed side are seven points off leaders Real Madrid, and only one point above Real Sociedad, having played a game more.

Alaves had the best chance when Victor Laguardia hit the bar with a volley.

Atletico - who host Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday - lost defender Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Line-ups

Alavés

  • 1Pacheco
  • 21Femenía Far
  • 5Laguardia
  • 24Feddal
  • 15Hernández
  • 6LlorenteBooked at 54mins
  • 19García SánchezBooked at 90mins
  • 18ToqueroSubstituted forMartín Vigarayat 84'minutes
  • 8CamarasaSubstituted forSantosat 77'minutes
  • 11GómezSubstituted forMéndezat 65'minutes
  • 20SilvaBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 4Ruano Delgado
  • 9Santos
  • 13Ortolá
  • 16Torres
  • 17Méndez
  • 22Martín Vigaray
  • 25Katai

Atl Madrid

  • 1Moyá
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 24GiménezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSavicat 56'minutes
  • 2GodínBooked at 90mins
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 10CarrascoSubstituted forTorresat 62'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 23Gaitán
  • 21GameiroSubstituted forCorreaat 60'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 9Torres
  • 11Correa
  • 15Savic
  • 19Hernández
  • 20Juanfran
  • 25Campos Moreira
  • 44Bare
Referee:
Daniel Ocón Arráiz
Attendance:
19,152

Match Stats

Home TeamAlavésAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Alavés 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alavés 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Booking

Manu García (Alavés) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Deyverson Silva (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).

Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Christian Santos (Alavés).

Miguel Ángel Moyá (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Christian Santos (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Deyverson Silva.

Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Miguel Ángel Moyá.

Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edgar Méndez.

Foul by Christian Santos (Alavés).

Miguel Ángel Moyá (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kiko Femenía (Alavés).

Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Víctor Laguardia (Alavés).

Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Vigaray replaces Gaizka Toquero.

Booking

Deyverson Silva (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Deyverson Silva (Alavés).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Manu García (Alavés).

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Alavés. Christian Santos replaces Víctor Camarasa.

Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

Attempt blocked. Edgar Méndez (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deyverson Silva.

Attempt missed. Manu García (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross.

Attempt saved. Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deyverson Silva.

Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Deyverson Silva with a headed pass.

Marcos Llorente (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Offside, Alavés. Víctor Camarasa tries a through ball, but Kiko Femenía is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th January 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Real Madrid1813413143
2Sevilla1913331742
3Barcelona1912523441
4Atl Madrid2010641836
5Real Sociedad191126635
6Villarreal209741434
7Ath Bilbao19856329
8Eibar20857-229
9Celta Vigo19838-427
10Espanyol19685-126
11Las Palmas19676-225
12Alavés20596-324
13Malaga20578-622
14Real Betis19649-1022
15Valencia18549-519
16Deportivo La Coruña20479-619
17Leganés19469-1618
18Sporting Gijón193412-1813
19Osasuna201712-2210
20Granada201712-2810
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired