Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Diego Godin was booked for fouling Deyverson - leading to the spitting incidents

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin and Alaves striker Deyverson could both be in trouble after spitting at each other in a goalless draw.

After Godin was booked for clattering into Deyverson in injury time, the Alaves player spat at the Uruguayan, who then did the same in retaliation.

The result is another blow for Atleti.

Diego Simeone's fourth-placed side are seven points off leaders Real Madrid, and only one point above Real Sociedad, having played a game more.

Alaves had the best chance when Victor Laguardia hit the bar with a volley.

Atletico - who host Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday - lost defender Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser