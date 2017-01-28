Match ends, Alavés 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin and Alaves striker Deyverson could both be in trouble after spitting at each other in a goalless draw.
After Godin was booked for clattering into Deyverson in injury time, the Alaves player spat at the Uruguayan, who then did the same in retaliation.
The result is another blow for Atleti.
Diego Simeone's fourth-placed side are seven points off leaders Real Madrid, and only one point above Real Sociedad, having played a game more.
Alaves had the best chance when Victor Laguardia hit the bar with a volley.
Atletico - who host Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday - lost defender Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
Line-ups
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 21Femenía Far
- 5Laguardia
- 24Feddal
- 15Hernández
- 6LlorenteBooked at 54mins
- 19García SánchezBooked at 90mins
- 18ToqueroSubstituted forMartín Vigarayat 84'minutes
- 8CamarasaSubstituted forSantosat 77'minutes
- 11GómezSubstituted forMéndezat 65'minutes
- 20SilvaBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 4Ruano Delgado
- 9Santos
- 13Ortolá
- 16Torres
- 17Méndez
- 22Martín Vigaray
- 25Katai
Atl Madrid
- 1Moyá
- 16Vrsaljko
- 24GiménezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSavicat 56'minutes
- 2GodínBooked at 90mins
- 3Filipe Luis
- 10CarrascoSubstituted forTorresat 62'minutes
- 6Koke
- 8Ñíguez
- 23Gaitán
- 21GameiroSubstituted forCorreaat 60'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 9Torres
- 11Correa
- 15Savic
- 19Hernández
- 20Juanfran
- 25Campos Moreira
- 44Bare
- Referee:
- Daniel Ocón Arráiz
- Attendance:
- 19,152
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Booking
Manu García (Alavés) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Deyverson Silva (Alavés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Manu García (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Christian Santos (Alavés).
Miguel Ángel Moyá (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Christian Santos (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Deyverson Silva.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Miguel Ángel Moyá.
Attempt saved. Theo Hernández (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edgar Méndez.
Foul by Christian Santos (Alavés).
Miguel Ángel Moyá (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kiko Femenía (Alavés).
Nicolás Gaitán (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Víctor Laguardia (Alavés).
Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Vigaray replaces Gaizka Toquero.
Booking
Deyverson Silva (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Deyverson Silva (Alavés).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Manu García (Alavés).
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Edgar Méndez (Alavés).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Christian Santos replaces Víctor Camarasa.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.
Attempt blocked. Edgar Méndez (Alavés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deyverson Silva.
Attempt missed. Manu García (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Víctor Camarasa with a cross.
Attempt saved. Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Deyverson Silva.
Attempt missed. Víctor Camarasa (Alavés) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Deyverson Silva with a headed pass.
Marcos Llorente (Alavés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Offside, Alavés. Víctor Camarasa tries a through ball, but Kiko Femenía is caught offside.