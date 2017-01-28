BBC Sport - FA Cup: Own goal puts Lincoln City in dreamland against Brighton
Own goal puts Lincoln in dreamland
- From the section Football
Fikayo Tomori steers it past his own keeper as non-league Lincoln City go 2-1 up against Championship leaders Brighton en route to a superb 3-1 victory.
