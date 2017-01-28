Championship side Wolves hold on to stun Liverpool and reach the FA Cup fifth round with a deserved 2-1 victory at Anfield.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.