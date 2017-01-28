BBC Sport - FA Cup: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers highlights
Highlights: Liverpool 1-2 Wolves
- From the section Football
Championship side Wolves hold on to stun Liverpool and reach the FA Cup fifth round with a deserved 2-1 victory at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
