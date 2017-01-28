BBC Sport - FA Cup: Non-league Lincoln City make history
Non-league Lincoln make FA Cup history
- From the section Football
BBC Sport looks at how Lincoln City celebrated after shocking Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 115 years.
MATCH REPORT: Lincoln City 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired