BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool highlights

Highlights: Blackburn 2-0 Blackpool

Elliott Bennett's fantastic long-range strike caps off Blackburn's 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Blackpool, who finish the game with 10 men following Kelvin Mellor's red card.

MATCH REPORT: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Blackburn 2-0 Blackpool

Video

Highlights: Tottenham 4-3 Wycombe

Video

Highlights: Serena beats Venus to make history

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Liverpool 1-2 Wolves

Video

Highlights: Lincoln 3-1 Brighton

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Brentford

Video

I am responsible, I'm sorry - Klopp

Video

Highlights: Crystal Palace 0-3 Man City

Video

Highlights: Oxford 3-0 Newcastle

Video

Wolves take lead at Liverpool after 53 seconds

Video

Highlights: Derby 2-2 Leicester

Video

Selby 'will be back' after cancellation

  • From the section Wales
Video

Frampton predicts repeat win over Santa Cruz

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired