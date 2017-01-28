Elliott Bennett's fantastic long-range strike caps off Blackburn's 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Blackpool, who finish the game with 10 men following Kelvin Mellor's red card.

MATCH REPORT: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Blackpool

