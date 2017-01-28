BBC Sport - FA Cup: Middlesbrough 1-0 Accrington Stanley highlights
Highlights: Middlesbrough 1-0 Accrington Stanley
- From the section Football
Stewart Downing's superb strike sends Middlesbrough through to the FA Cup fifth round with victory over League Two strugglers Accrington Stanley.
MATCH REPORT:Middlesbrough 1-0 Accrington Stanley
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.
Available to UK users only.
