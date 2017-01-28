Kevin Braniff signs 18-month deal with Ballymena United after Glenavon exit

Braniff scored all four Glenavon goals in last season's 4-3 Irish Cup semi-final win over Crusaders

Kevin Braniff has moved to Ballymena United on an 18-month contract after being released by Glenavon.

Braniff, 34, was transfer-listed at his own request by Glenavon in December after losing his regular starting role with the Mourneview Park club.

His move to Ballymena was confirmed following a medical on Saturday.

The striker's four goals helped Glenavon surprise Crusaders in last season's Irish Cup semi-final, and he went on to earn a winner's medal.

Braniff signed for Glenavon in June 2014 after a brief stint in Australia.

The striker earned two Northern Ireland caps in 2010 during his time at Portadown.