Kevin Braniff signs 18-month deal with Ballymena United after Glenavon exit
Kevin Braniff has moved to Ballymena United on an 18-month contract after being released by Glenavon.
Braniff, 34, was transfer-listed at his own request by Glenavon in December after losing his regular starting role with the Mourneview Park club.
His move to Ballymena was confirmed following a medical on Saturday.
The striker's four goals helped Glenavon surprise Crusaders in last season's Irish Cup semi-final, and he went on to earn a winner's medal.
Braniff signed for Glenavon in June 2014 after a brief stint in Australia.
The striker earned two Northern Ireland caps in 2010 during his time at Portadown.